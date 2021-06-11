Left Menu

UK supply of Pfizer vaccine tight but on track for targets -minister

"It is tight," vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Pfizer supplies when asked on LBC radio. "I'm confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July as we will in England as well," he added. Britain said on Thursday that it would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the world's poorest nations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:21 IST
UK supply of Pfizer vaccine tight but on track for targets -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's vaccine minister said on Friday that supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus would be "tight" over the next few weeks but that he was confident that the country's immunisation targets would be met. "It is tight," vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Pfizer supplies when asked on LBC radio.

"I'm confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July as we will in England as well," he added. Britain said on Thursday that it would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the world's poorest nations. Zahawi said the donations would not affect the domestic vaccine programme.

"No doses that are required for Scotland, for Northern Ireland, for Wales, for England are being taken away by our announcement (on donating vaccines)," Zahawi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021