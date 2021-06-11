Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:46 IST
Russia's new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-month high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Friday reported 12,505 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily infections since late February, taking the national tally to 5,180,454 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus task force said 396 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 125,674. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.

Also Read: Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia says it will end activities in Russia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

