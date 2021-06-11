Total UK cases of Delta variant spike to 42,323

Total British cases of the Delta coronavirus variant of concern first identified in India have jumped by 29,892 to 42,323, Public Health England said on Friday, adding the variant accounted for over 90% of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The figure was a big jump on the 12,431 cases of Delta reported last week, although it was not directly comparable as new genotyping tests were used this week, meaning that cases of the variant can now be confirmed within 48 hours.

