British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the Group of Seven to agree to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries during its summit starting on Friday and help inoculate the world by the end of next year.

* British Olympic Association Chef de Mission Mark England said they will not set a medal target for Team GB at the Tokyo Games as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out too many competitions to get an accurate picture of competitiveness. * A hotel, which British media reported was being used by members of Germany's delegation to a Group of Seven summit in England, has closed because members of staff tested positive for COVID-19, its owners said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products has been granted approval for use on people aged between three and 17 in China, a disease control official said.

* The Philippines will exempt fully vaccinated elderly people from stay-at-home orders to encourage more to get inoculated and help authorities meet COVID-19 immunization targets, officials said. * The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, media reported.

AMERICA * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will no longer require travellers to wear masks in outdoor transit hubs and in outdoor spaces.

* Chile has announced a blanket lockdown across its capital again and said it had approved the emergency use of the vaccine developed by Belgian laboratory Janssen for U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tanzania has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $571 million loan to help it tackle the challenges caused by the pandemic. * About 90% of African countries will miss a September target to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations, a WHO official said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life of its single-shot vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months.

* Ocugen said it would no longer pursue an emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate, Covaxin, and would instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval of the shot. * The United States will continue to press for a waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines and treatments even as it and other Group of Seven rich nations sharply expand donations of vaccines to poorer countries.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Shares gained on Friday and bond yields fell from the United States to Europe as investors shrugged off rising U.S. consumer prices, even as fears of longer-term inflation lingered.

* OPEC+ oil producers will need to boost their output in order to meet demand set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency said on Friday. * Britain's recovery from the pandemic sped up in April as lockdown measures eased, with the fastest monthly growth since July leaving output a record 27.6% higher than a year earlier, when the virus was rampant and lockdown tightest.

* German output is rebounding from its pandemic-induced slump and inflation could rise faster than currently expected, potentially affecting behavior in the economy, the German central bank said.

