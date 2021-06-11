Left Menu

Sri Lanka records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:11 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has crossed the 2,000-mark as the country on Thursday recorded its highest single-day fatalities with 101 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 2,011 in Sri Lanka, which is facing a third wave of the pandemic, health officials said on Friday.

The 101 deaths reported on Thursday was the highest number of deaths confirmed in a day since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

An eight-day old baby from Pussellawa town in Kandy District, who died on Wednesday, was the country's youngest Covid victim, Health officials said. Most of the patients who died due to COVID-19 were between 65 -75 years of age.

Sri Lanka has witnessed an increase of positive cases and deaths since April, partly caused by celebrations and shopping during last month's traditional new year festival.

The country has registered over 2,17,000 positive cases so far.

The fierceness of the current surge has forced lockdown in the form of travel restrictions since early May. The restrictions are due to be lifted on June 14.

The travel restrictions were imposed after health experts called for a total lockdown in view of the raging third wave of the pandemic since April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

