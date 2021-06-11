Honeywell sets up critical care centre for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
Honeywell on Friday announced that it has established a critical care centre at Bowring Hospital here to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.
The technology company said in a statement that it has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits to the Government for distribution in the State.
The 10-bed ICU centre at Bowring Hospital features necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients, it was stated.
''Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis and has pledged USD 3 million since the start of the pandemic for COVID relief,'' said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.
Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is planned in Mumbai, the company added.
