Honeywell sets up critical care centre for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:12 IST
Honeywell on Friday announced that it has established a critical care centre at Bowring Hospital here to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.

The technology company said in a statement that it has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits to the Government for distribution in the State.

The 10-bed ICU centre at Bowring Hospital features necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients, it was stated.

''Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis and has pledged USD 3 million since the start of the pandemic for COVID relief,'' said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is planned in Mumbai, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

