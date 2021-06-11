Left Menu

Over 1.17 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs, says Health Ministry

As many as 1,17,56,911 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

11-06-2021
As many as 1,17,56,911 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. According to an official statement by the Health Ministry, 25,60,08,080 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, free of cost by the central government. From these, the total consumption, including wastages is 24,44,06,096 doses as per data available till 8 am today.

The Union Health Ministry further informed that more than 38 lakh (38,21,170) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days. The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age from June 21. He said the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine doses and provide them free to the states. No state government would be spending anything for vaccines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

