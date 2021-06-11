Odisha reports 5,235 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,42,461 on Friday as 5,235 more people tested positive for the infection, the lowest single-day rise in the last 50 days, a health department official said.

Forty-three fresh fatalities due to the contagion pushed the death toll to 3,210, he said.

Advertisement

Of the new cases, 2,975 were reported from quarantine centres, and 2,273 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 726, followed by Cuttack (557) and Jajpur (394).

The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of forty-three COVID patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Of the fresh fatalities, five were reported from Khurda, four each from Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack, and Sundargarh, three each from Boudh and Kalahandi and two each from Balasore, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Puri and Rayagada.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Sambalpur.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 66,226 active cases, and 8,299 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,72,972.

The coastal state has so far tested over 1.25 crore samples for COVID-19, including 65,635 on Thursday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.72 per cent.

Of the 30 districts of Odisha, 10 are in the green zone where the test positivity rate is below five per cent, he said.

Altogether, 86,98,105 vaccine doses have been administered to health professionals, frontline workers and people in the different age groups till Thursday, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a special vaccination camp for agents of app- based food delivery companies.

The special arrangement is being held on the premises of the 7th Battalion UPME School at Gajapati Nagar.

The civic body also organised another special vaccination camp for members of the Staff of Restaurants' Association of Odisha at UPHC IRC Village at Nayapalli on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)