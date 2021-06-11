Germany removes U.S., Canada, parts of Greece from COVID travel risk list
Germany has removed several countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, and some regions in Greece from its coronavirus travel risk list, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.
The new classifications apply from Sunday, the RKI said.
