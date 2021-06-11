Left Menu

Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it had approved use of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age. Anvisa said it approved the measure after seeing studies, conducted outside Brazil, that showed safety and efficacy for the age group.

11-06-2021
  • Brazil

Anvisa said it approved the measure after seeing studies, conducted outside Brazil, that showed safety and efficacy for the age group. The vaccine, the first in Brazil to receive definitive approval from Anvisa, was already authorized for use on adolescents aged 16 and over, the regulator said. It added that the Pfizer vaccine was currently the only one authorized to be used on minors.

