English COVID-19 prevalence rises slightly in latest week - ONS

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 560 people in the week to June 5 from 1 in 640 the week before, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 96,800 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 85,600.

