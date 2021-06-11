Left Menu

Vaccination: Pvt hosps can return doses to govt, says MP HC

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:08 IST
Vaccination: Pvt hosps can return doses to govt, says MP HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed private hospitals to return COVID-19 vaccine doses to the government and the directed the latter to get chief medical and health officers to verify the returned stock and process refunds.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sujoy Paul observed that vaccination has to be done free of cost now in view of a change in the Union government's policy.

''The hospitals referred (applicant private hospitals) may return the indicated number of vials/vaccine doses (anti-coronavirus vaccine) to concerned CMHOs of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain and Narsinghpur. The CMHO shall duly verify the same and the amount paid in-lieu thereof shall be refunded to the concerned hospital within a period of one month,” the HC order of Thursday said.

As per the application filed by Indian Medical Association and Nursing Home Association, seven private hospitals of Jabalpur, as well as one private hospital each in Gwalior, Ujjain and Narsinghpur have shown willingness to return the number of vials/vaccine doses remaining with them to the government after change in the vaccination policy, amicus curiae and senior advocate Naman Nagrath said.

The court issued the direction while hearing a bunch of petitions, including a suo motu one, on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and treatment provided to patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021