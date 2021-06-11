Germany to lift general travel warnings for low-infection regions
After long months of lockdown, we can look forward to more normalcy, this also applies to travel," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. Earlier on Friday, Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases removed several countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Austria and some regions in Greece from its coronavirus travel risk list.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will lift a general travel warning for risk regions that have a seven-day coronavirus incidence of below 200 starting from July 1, the foreign ministry said on Friday. "In many places, the number of infections is falling, and more and more citizens are vaccinated. After long months of lockdown, we can look forward to more normalcy, this also applies to travel," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases removed several countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Austria and some regions in Greece from its coronavirus travel risk list. Daily newspaper Bild had reported the news first.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Canada virus hotspot Manitoba flies patients out as infections surge
Canada probes forced labour claims in Malaysian palm oil, glove-making industries
Canada supports U.S. efforts to seek origins of COVID-19 -PM Trudeau
Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau
Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada