Goa: Tika Utsav for 18-44 age segment from Sunday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:43 IST
A third phase of 'Tika Utsav' would begin from Sunday in Goa to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. As part of Tika Utsav 3.0 (vaccination festival), 87 camps will be set up in all panchayats and municipalities, he said, adding that the target to cover all beneficiaries in this segment was July 30 this year.

''People need not rush to vaccination centres as a timetable for each panchayat and municipality would be announced soon. We plan to vaccinate 250 people per day per camp,'' the CM informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

