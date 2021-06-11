EMA approves new manufacturing site in France for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday approved a new manufacturing site for the production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine finished product.
The site is operated by Recipharm and located in Monts, France, EMA's committee for human medicines said.
