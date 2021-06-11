Left Menu

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval

Earlier this month, the CHMP approved two new sites in the United States to produce both active substances and the finished product for Moderna's vaccine. It expects these moves to allow the production of an additional one million to two million vials of ready-to-use vaccine for the European Union market every month.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday approved a new manufacturing site in France for the production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

The site at Monts will be operated by Recipharm and produce the finished product, the EMA's committee for human medicines (CHMP) said. Earlier this month, the CHMP approved two new sites in the United States to produce both active substances and the finished product for Moderna's vaccine.

It expects these moves to allow the production of an additional one million to two million vials of ready-to-use vaccine for the European Union market every month. Moderna already has a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific's commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina that will support the production of "hundreds of millions" of doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

