Health News Roundup: EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition; Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Failed: UK's ex-PM Brown says G7 COVID vaccine plan offers no solution

The Group of Seven has failed its first test, British former prime minister Gordon Brown said on Friday, describing pledges to offer poorer countries excess COVID-19 vaccine doses as more akin to "passing round the begging bowl" than a real solution. After U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to donate 500 million shots and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at least 100 million as part of a G7 aim to offer 1 billion doses, Brown told Reuters the rich nations needed to build "a comprehensive plan to vaccinate the world" rather than make piecemeal offers.

Analysis: U.S. FDA faces mounting criticism over Alzheimer's drug approval

In approving the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking its biggest risk yet with a strategy that allows new therapies onto the market without strong evidence that they work, regulatory and scientific experts say. The Biogen Inc drug, Aduhelm, was authorized based on evidence that it can reduce brain plaques, a likely contributor to Alzheimer's, rather than proof that it slows progression of the lethal mind-wasting disease.

EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition

Europe's drug regulator on Friday advised against using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in people with a history of a rare bleeding condition and said it was looking into heart inflammation cases after inoculation with all coronavirus shots.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee in its evaluation said that capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labelling on AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it had approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age. Anvisa said it approved the measure after seeing studies, conducted outside Brazil, that showed safety and efficacy for the age group.

Exclusive-UK's Raab: Some countries are using vaccines as a geopolitcal tool

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday there was no doubt some countries were using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to secure influence but Britain did not support so-called vaccine diplomacy. Raab was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, that was likely to be dominated by the West's attempts to reassert its influence as the world looks to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.

G7 vaccine pledge is just a drop in the ocean, campaigners say

A Group of Seven plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries lacks ambition, is far too slow and shows Western leaders are not yet up to the job of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century, campaigners said on Friday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected G7 leaders to agree the donations as part of a plan to inoculate the world's nearly 8 billion people against the coronavirus by the end of next year.

Indian medical workers scale mountains to bring vaccines to remote corners

As India rushes to vaccinate its people against the coronavirus, medical workers often have to trek to perilous heights and across treacherous terrain to reach those in remote areas. In the northern region of Lidderwat, more than 100 km (60 miles) from the capital of India-administered Kashmir, medical teams have had to trek more than six hours on foot and ponies to reach nomadic and shepherd tribes in the mountains.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday approved a new manufacturing site in France for the production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The site at Monts will be operated by Recipharm and produce the finished product, the EMA's committee for human medicines (CHMP) said. (https://bit.ly/3pQ6YJt)

English COVID-19 prevalence rises slightly in latest week - ONS

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 560 people in the week to June 5 from 1 in 640 the week before, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. There were 96,800 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 85,600.

'Extraordinary times, extraordinary measures': U.S. approach to vanquish pandemic

The United States will continue to press for a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments even as it and other Group of Seven rich nations sharply expand donations of vaccines to poorer countries. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday the Biden administration was working on multiple fronts to end the pandemic.

