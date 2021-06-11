Left Menu

Swiss plan to ease entry, loosen public life as virus cases wane

Only people arriving from countries with worrying levels of coronavirus mutations would be in focus, and they could enter without testing as of June 28 as long as they had been vaccinated or recovered from a coronavirus infection, it said. It was due to make a final decision on June 23, when it would also rule whether to go ahead with a fifth wave of re-opening measures, including abolishing the requirement to wear masks in public.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:45 IST
Swiss plan to ease entry, loosen public life as virus cases wane
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland plans to ease entry restrictions this month and further open up public life as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the government said on Friday. Only people arriving from countries with worrying levels of coronavirus mutations would be in focus, and they could enter without testing as of June 28 as long as they had been vaccinated or recovered from a coronavirus infection, it said.

It was due to make a final decision on June 23, when it would also rule whether to go ahead with a fifth wave of re-opening measures, including abolishing the requirement to wear masks in public. Seating limits at restaurants would also rise from June 28, and discos and dance clubs could reopen to people with COVID certificates. Stores, recreational areas and sports venues would also be allowed to raise their capacity.

More than 700,000 people in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year, and more than 10,000 have died of it, public health https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview?ovTime=totaldata show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021