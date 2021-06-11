Canada will share up to 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine with nations in need - source
Canada will share up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need, though a portion of this has already been announced, a government official said on Friday, adding that the domestic vaccination campaign will not be affected.
The announcement will be made at the G7 meeting in England that runs through Sunday, the official said. The pledge includes what Canada has already committed, which is C$765 million ($632 million) to COVAX, the official said.
The Britain is asking G7 countries to commit to handing out a total of 1 billion doses to nations that still need them. ($1 = 1.2100 Canadian dollars)
