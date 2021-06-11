CGHS wellness centre sanctioned for Coimbatore: CPI-M MP

Coimbatore, June 11 (PTI): The Union Health ministry has sanctioned a CGHS (central government health scheme) wellness centre in Coimbatore, said CPI-M MP P R Natarajan said on Friday.

In a statement, Natarajan said he and eight other MPs, including those from western Tamil Nadu and one from Palakkad in Kerala, had demanded the setting up of the wellness centre here.

With only one such centre in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the government employees, pensioners and family members and MPs had to go there for treatment, which caused undue delay and financial losses, he said.

Expressing happiness over sanctioning the centre, he said it would have one medical officer, one pharmacist, one clerk and a nurse.

Natarajan said IAS, IPS, military personnel, Central government employees, former and present MPs, and nearly 10,000 people from eight districts can benefit from the centre.

