Norway King says "rejoice" pandemic “is nearing its end”

Norway's King Harald V says he believes the coronavirus pandemic “is nearing its end” and people “should rejoice.” During the pandemic, several members of the Norwegian royal family were protectively put in quarantine and either canceled official duties or performed them digitally. Harald formally heads the Council of State with the government and during its meetings he is briefed about current affairs and signs laws. In March, he took part in such a meeting by telephone.

The Norwegian monarch, whose duties are largely ceremonial, said Thursday the pandemic has meant that he and his wife, Queen Sonja, are “seeing far less of you than we normally do.” Norway has had one of Europe's lowest infection rates throughout the pandemic, chiefly because of the Scandinavian country's low population density. The Norwegian public's overall trust in government authorities also has been credited with keeping virus cases down.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)