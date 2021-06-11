Left Menu

Genetics, lifestyle play crucial role in COVID-19 susceptibility: Study

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:24 IST
Genetics, lifestyle play crucial role in COVID-19 susceptibility: Study
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, June 11 (PTI): Genetics, immunity and life- style are among the contributing factors for COVID-19 susceptibility, an analysis by an international team of scientists said on Friday.

The study was directed by Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, Director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics and Chief Scientist, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), here, and Prof Gyaneshwer Chaubey, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, a press release from CCMB said.

With growing data, it is becoming quite clear that there are several factors, including genetics, immunity and life- style, that contribute to COVID-19 susceptibility. CCMBs expertise in population studies is proving useful in understanding these details of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CCMB, said.

An earlier study suggested that a specific DNA segment, strongly associated with severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalisation, was found in 50 per cent of South Asians as compared to 16 per cent of Europeans.

However, the study concluded that the genetic variants responsible for COVID-19 severity among Europeans may not play a role in coronavirussusceptibility among South Asians, the release said.

The scientists have compared infection and case fatality rates with South Asian genomic data over three different timelines during the pandemic, especially large number of populations from India and Bangladesh in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still unclear why some people experience more severe symptoms and adverse outcomes than others.

In this study, we have compared infection and case fatality rates with South Asian genomic data over three different timelines during the pandemic. We have especially looked into a large number of populations from India and Bangladesh, said Dr Thangaraj.

The study also suggests that the genetic variants correlated with COVID-19 outcomes differ significantly among caste and tribal populations of Bangladesh.

Scientists working in the area of population studies should be more cautious to interpret their findings by differentiating caste and tribal populations, more explicitly so in the Bangladeshi population, Prof George van Driem, a renowned linguist and co-author of the study, said.

PTI GDK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021