HP: Nine more die from Covid as 505 new cases surface

Nine more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,351, while 505 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 1,97,943, an official said. The overall recoveries has reached 1,88,691 with 957 patients recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nine more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,351, while 505 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 1,97,943, an official said. According to the Health Department, the state currently has 5,879 active cases. The overall recoveries has reached 1,88,691 with 957 patients recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

