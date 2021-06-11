MP sees 397 new cases; 35 deaths; 1,240 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,87,572, after 397 more persons tested positive for the infection on Friday, while the toll rose to 8,510 with 35 casualties, an official from the state health department said. This is the first time since March 2 that the state recorded less than 400 new cases.

As many as 1,240 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,73,615, the official said.

With the addition of 117 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,341, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,22,514 after 97 new cases were detected, he said.

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to 1,366 with two more deaths and the count in Bhopal went up to 963 with one fatality.

As per the official data, Indore is now left with 849 active cases, Bhopal has 1,542 such cases, while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,447.

At least three out of 52 districts of the state recorded no fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With the addition of 79,261 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.07 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,87,572, new cases 397, death toll 8,510, recovered 7,73,615, active cases 5,447, number of tests so far 1,07,51,600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)