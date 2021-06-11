Left Menu

US health officials investigating effects of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:55 IST
  Country:
  • United States

U.S. health officials are investigating what appear to be higher than expected reports of heart inflammation in male teens and young adults after they get a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

It's not clear if the inflammation is caused by the shots and the reports still are rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The CDC is urging everyone 12 and older in the United States to get vaccinated.

A CDC official said Thursday that as of May 31, the agency had 275 preliminary reports of such inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds.That's out of more than 12 million second-dose injections of the vaccines.

The official says the cases seem to occur more often in men and in younger people, and most already have fully recovered.

