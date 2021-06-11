Left Menu

ICMR to start 4th national serosurvey in June, states should also assess Covid-19 spread: VK Paul

Member Health NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul on Friday announced that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will start work on the next nation-wide Covid-19 serosurvey and urged states to roll out their own sero surveillances to asses the spread of the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:11 IST
ICMR to start 4th national serosurvey in June, states should also assess Covid-19 spread: VK Paul
Member Health NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Member Health NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul on Friday announced that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will start work on the next nation-wide Covid-19 serosurvey and urged states to roll out their own sero surveillances to asses the spread of the pandemic. Sero survey is used to determine the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies in the community.

"Preparation for national serosurvey done. ICMR will begin work for the next serosurvey this month. But if we want to protect our geographies we won't have to depend on national serosurvey alone, we'll have to encourage states for serosurveys too," said Dr VK Paul, who also head the country's national Covid task force. This will be the fourth serosurvey conducted by the ICMR in the country and would begin in 70 districts across the country and will also include children aged six years and above.

In a serosurvey, blood samples are tested for the presence of IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies that determine a past infection due to the coronavirus. Paul noted that decisions regarding serosurveys must be taken close to the hotspots and points of infection - at district and state levels, for which such surveys need to be held.

The NITI Aayog Member Health also emphasised that there is a need to create a narrative or a buzz in the country about vaccinating against Covid-19. "Vaccines are available and that we need to utilize all doses at Vaccination centers; there should not be wastage of doses. We need to fight Vaccine hesitancy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021