J-K records 906 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,05,772 on Friday with 906 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 4,160 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

While 244 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division, 662 were from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Advertisement

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 156, followed by 92 in Budgam.

There are 17,585 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 2,84,027 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 18 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory. No case was reported the previous day, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)