Left Menu

J-K records 906 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

So far, 2,84,027 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.There are 18 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:32 IST
J-K records 906 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,05,772 on Friday with 906 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 4,160 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

While 244 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division, 662 were from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 156, followed by 92 in Budgam.

There are 17,585 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 2,84,027 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 18 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory. No case was reported the previous day, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021