Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s after teenager dies

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:49 IST
  • Italy

The Italian government said on Friday it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had taken the shot died from a blood clot.

Camilla Canepa died on Thursday aged 18 after being given the vaccine on May 25, triggering a storm of controversy in Italy over the Anglo-Swedish brand being given to adults of all ages despite previously-raised medical concerns.

"AstraZeneca will only be used for people over 60," the country's special COVID commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante)

