Gujarat sees 481 new COVID-19 cases; nine more fatalities

Gujarat on Friday saw a drop in COVID-19 cases, with the addition of 481 new infections in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 8,19,376, an official of the state health department said.

At least nine patients died in the last 24 hours, while 1,526 were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the toll to 9,985 and the count of recoveries to 7,97,734, the official said.

The rate of recovery now stands 97.36 per cent, he said, adding that the state is now left with 11,657 active cases.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases, with 69 infections, followed by 62 in Surat city, 51 in Vadodara city and 37 in Vadodara district, the official said.

The Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu recorded eight new cases in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

Out of 10,427 cases reported in the region so far, four patients have died of the infection, while 10,320 have recovered from it. The Union Territory now has 103 active cases, it was stated.

Meanwhile, 2.86 lakh beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccine jab during the day, taking the total vaccination count in the state to 1,97,35,809.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,19,376, new cases 481, deaths 9,985, discharged 7,97,734 active cases 11,657 and people tested so far - figures not released.

