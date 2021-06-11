Left Menu

Gujarat sees 481 new COVID-19 cases; nine more fatalities

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:11 IST
Gujarat sees 481 new COVID-19 cases; nine more fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Friday saw a drop in COVID-19 cases, with the addition of 481 new infections in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 8,19,376, an official of the state health department said.

At least nine patients died in the last 24 hours, while 1,526 were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the toll to 9,985 and the count of recoveries to 7,97,734, the official said.

The rate of recovery now stands 97.36 per cent, he said, adding that the state is now left with 11,657 active cases.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases, with 69 infections, followed by 62 in Surat city, 51 in Vadodara city and 37 in Vadodara district, the official said.

The Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu recorded eight new cases in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

Out of 10,427 cases reported in the region so far, four patients have died of the infection, while 10,320 have recovered from it. The Union Territory now has 103 active cases, it was stated.

Meanwhile, 2.86 lakh beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccine jab during the day, taking the total vaccination count in the state to 1,97,35,809.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,19,376, new cases 481, deaths 9,985, discharged 7,97,734 active cases 11,657 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021