Denmark ready to deliver 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine, Ukraine president says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:15 IST
Denmark is ready to deliver 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement after he spoke to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen by phone on Friday.
Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million people. The government suggested some lockdown restrictions could continue over the summer, though case numbers have fallen.
