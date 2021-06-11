Left Menu

COVID-19 under control in Bihar; CM for stepping up testing rate

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:19 IST
COVID-19 under control in Bihar; CM for stepping up testing rate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 situation remained under control in Bihar on Friday when a total of 566 fresh cases were reported while the death toll rose by 14.

According to the state health department, the total number of fatalities has reached 9466 and the aggregate tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 7,16,296.

However, 7,99,481 people have been recovered after being infected with the coronavirus and the state was now left with only 6343 active cases.

The recovery rate is 97.79 per cent.

So far, about 3.10 crore samples have been tested in the state which has a total population of nearly 13 crores. About 1.10 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, said the health department.

However, at a meeting for reviewing the health departments functioning, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stressed on the need for cranking up the testing rate further.

He said with the lifting of lockdown and easing of restrictions, people were venturing out of their homes and coming into close contact with each other.

The situation required greater vigilance in the form of aggressive testing and tracing in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the contagion, asserted the chief minister.

Over a month-long lockdown has been lifted in Bihar from June 9 following improvement in the COVID situation.

The second wave had infected more than five lakh people and claimed nearly 8,000 lives in just a couple of months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021