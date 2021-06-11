U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the need for cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19 in a call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi and raised other sensitive topics, including China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Hong Kong and Taiwan. A Group of Seven plan to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries lacks ambition, is far too slow and shows Western leaders are not yet up to the job of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century, campaigners said.

EUROPE * The European Union does not expect Johnson & Johnson will be able to deliver 55 million vaccine doses it had committed to shipping to the bloc by the end of June, an EU official said.

* EU countries agreed to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the other leaders of the world's most advanced economies that their G7 summit was a chance to learn lessons from the pandemic and ensure they do not repeat the errors made during it.

* British foreign minister Dominic Raab said there was no doubt some countries were using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to secure influence but Britain did not support so-called vaccine diplomacy. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's foreign ministry said Beijing is willing to deepen cooperation with Brazil in COVID-19 vaccines, after the chief executive of Sinovac said anti-China comments in Brasilia didn't help with shipments. * Boris Johnson gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.

AMERICA * Canada will share up to 100 million doses of vaccines with countries in need, though a portion of this has already been announced, a government official said, adding that the domestic vaccination campaign will not be affected.

* Brazil health regulator Anvisa said it had approved use of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for children over 12 years of age. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya has received a $750 million loan from the World Bank to support its budget and help the East African economy recover from the effects of the pandemic, the multilateral lender said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's drug regulator also identified another rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca's vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots. * The regulator also said batches of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine made for the region around the time when contamination issues were revealed at a U.S. manufacturing site would, as a precaution, not be used.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is close to approving about 10 million doses of the vaccine made at the plant, CNN reported. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares scaled their latest record high and bond yields fell from the United States to the euro zone on Friday as investors shrugged off rising U.S. consumer prices and welcomed signs central banks will stick to loose policy, despite lingering concerns about longer-term inflation. * The Italian economy will grow by close to 5% this year, the Bank of Italy said, raising a previous forecast due to the improving coronavirus situation and an upward revision to first quarter gross domestic product data..

