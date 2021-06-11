At 170, UP's maximum Covid recoveries in Ghaziabad in a day

Ghaziabad recorded recovery of 170 COVID-19 patients on Friday, the maximum for any district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while 58 got cured of the infection in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, official data showed.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 54,642 and 62,165, respectively, according to the data issued by the Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Ghaziabad came down to 283 while it was 296 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two more deaths linked to the virus and 75 new cases, while no fatality was reported in Ghaziabad during the period even as 16 new cases came up, it showed.

The death toll in Ghaziabad stood at 457 while it was 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the official figures.

The overall number of cases reached 62,927 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,382 in Ghaziabad, the tally showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 11,127 while the overall recoveries reached 16,68,874 and the death toll climbed to 21,667 on Friday, the official figures showed.

