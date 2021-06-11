IIT Madras Alumni donates over 200 oxygen concentrators to Karnataka
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Alumni Charitable Trust on Friday donated over 200 oxygen concentrators of 10L of capacity each to the Karnataka government.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Alumni Charitable Trust on Friday donated over 200 oxygen concentrators of 10L of capacity each to the Karnataka government.
"The IIT Madras Alumni Trust has donated more than USD 2 million towards COVID relief efforts in India so far," the Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid task force head, Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, said while receiving the concentrators on behalf of the government.
"The Trust has played a vital role in the logistics and in liaising with the Government of Karnataka to hand over the oxygen concentrator units", he added while thanking it for the generous donation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
