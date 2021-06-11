Left Menu

Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,901 new cases

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 88 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,901 from 2,079. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 597 from a previous 626. Some 217,610 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 205,335, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:17 IST
Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,901 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 88 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,901 from 2,079. Italy has registered 126,924 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,876 on Friday, down from 4,153 a day earlier. There were 21 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 30 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 597 from a previous 626.

Some 217,610 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 205,335, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021