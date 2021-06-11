1,230 fresh COVID-19 cases, 59 more deaths in Punjab

As many as 1,230 fresh COVID-19 cases took Punjab's tally to 5,85,986 on Friday while 59 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,435, according to a medical bulletin.

Ludhiana reported 140 fresh cases, followed by 103 in Amritsar, 101 in Jalandhar and 91 in Patiala.

Of the latest deaths, six were reported from Amritsar; five each from Mohali, Fazilka and Jalandhar; and four each from Ferozepur, Sangrur and Ludhiana.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state dropped to 15,306 from 16,244 on Thursday. The positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent, the bulletin stated.

While 197 critical patients are on ventilator support, 625 critical patients and 2,716 others are on oxygen support, it said.

With 2,071 more coronavirus patients recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,55,245, it said.

So far, 99,41,391 samples have been collected for Covid testing in Punjab, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 60,998 with 70 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 786 as three more people succumbed to the disease, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 564 from 581 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

As many as 84 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease the previous day. With this, the number of those discharged so far has increased to 59,648, it said.

So far, 5,35,174 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 4,72,937 samples have tested negative while reports of 18 are awaited, it stated.

