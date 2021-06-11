Left Menu

French average daily new COVID-19 cases below 5,000, first time since August 2020

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:55 IST
France reported 3,871 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the second day in a row that the new cases tally was below 5,000 and the first time since late August 2020 that the seven-day moving average of new cases fell below 5,000.

The health ministry also reported 69 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday and just five virus deaths in retirement care homes over the past three days.

