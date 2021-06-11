COVID-19: More curbs to go as Pune's positivity rate dips

The Pune Municipal Corporation announced more relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions from Monday after the positivity rate of Maharashtra's second largest city dipped below 5 per cent.

The state government had recently announced relaxation in restrictions from June 7 as part of a plan in which districts are placed in five categories depending on the infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels.

While Pune was in category 3 on June 7, it will now move up to category 2, and enjoy more easing of curbs, as the positivity rate stands at 4.95 per cent and the bed occupancy is 23.33 per cent as on Friday, civic officials said.

Under category 2, shops dealing in essential items can stay open till 7pm om all days, and those selling non-essential items can operate in the same time segment on weekdays.

''Malls, restaurants, bars, eateries, and hotels, coaching classes, training institutes, study rooms, and libraries have been given permission to operate with 50 percent seating capacity,'' an official said.

He added that gardens, playgrounds etc will remain open from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, while private offices can function with 50 per cent staff.

