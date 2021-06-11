Left Menu

Bengal logs 4,883 new COVID-19 cases, 89 fatalities

Updated: 11-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:00 IST
Bengal logs 4,883 new COVID-19 cases, 89 fatalities
West Bengal on Friday registered 4,883 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 14,52,987, while 89 fatalities raised the toll to 16,731, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Twenty deaths each were reported from the city and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. Ten fatalities were recorded in Nadia and six in Hooghly.

Altogether 4,321 persons recuperated from the infection since Thursday with the total number of recoveries mounting to 14,21,064. The discharge rate stands at 97.80 per cent, according to the bulletin.

North 24 Parganas recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 792 cases followed by Kolkata at 422.

The state currently has 15,192 active cases, up from 14,719 the previous day.

As many as 1,31,73,467 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 62,614 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

