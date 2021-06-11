Left Menu

6.61 pc Kerala's population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Health Minister

A total of 26.2 per cent of Kerala's population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine and 6.61 per cent has been administered the second dose, state health minister Veena George said on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:14 IST
6.61 pc Kerala's population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Health Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 26.2 per cent of Kerala's population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine and 6.61 per cent has been administered the second dose, state health minister Veena George said on Friday. "A total of 1,09,61,670 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far. Of these, 87,52,601 were given the first dose and 22,09,069 were given the second dose," George said.

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of vaccinated with 12,90,764 that includes 10,08,936 first dose vaccines and 2,81,828 second dose vaccines. In the review meeting on Covid vaccination, the Minister directed the expedition of the process once the vaccine becomes available.

So far 1,05,13,620 doses of vaccine have been made available across the state. Of this, the state purchased a total of 8,84,290 dose vaccines, including 7,46,710 dose Covishield vaccines and 1,37,580 dose Covaxin. "A total of 96,29,330 doses of vaccine were supplied by the center, including 86,84,680 doses of Covishield vaccines and 9,44,650 Covaxin. It has been announced that more vaccines will be available in the coming days," she added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,35,717 active coronavirus cases in the state. 25,42,242 recoveries and 10,631 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021