No need to panic over change in gap between two Covishield doses: Dr VK Paul

Member Health, NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul on Friday assured that there is no need for panic over an immediate switchover or change in the gap between the doses of Covishield vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:32 IST
Member Health, NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Member Health, NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul on Friday assured that there is no need for panic over an immediate switchover or change in the gap between the doses of Covishield vaccine. Dr Paul, while addressing a press conference here said, "There is no need for any panic, suggesting the need for immediate switchover or change in the gap between the Covishield doses. All these decisions must be taken very carefully. We must remember that when we increased the gap, we had to consider the risk posed by the virus to those who have received only one dose. But the counterpoint was that more people will then be able to get the first dose, thereby giving a reasonable degree of immunity to more people."

"In our National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), there are quite a few people who have been a part of WHO panels and committees and are globally renowned and recognized for their eminence. Moreover, NTAGI is regarded as a standard when it comes to global and national immunization programmes. So, please respect their decisions," Dr Paul stated. "Let the decision regarding dose interval be examined by NTAGI, as per due process. The United Kingdom must have adopted due process and examined data scientifically, to revise their previous decision regarding the gap. The UK had earlier kept the gap at 12 weeks, but as per data available to us, we did not consider it safe at that point. So, let us entrust this to our scientific fora. They must be addressing it already. They will review it based on the pandemic situation in our country, depending on the extent of prevalence of the delta variant in our country, and then take a comprehensive view. Whichever decision is taken by our scientific community, we will honour it," he added. (ANI)

