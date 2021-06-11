Left Menu

Trade Margin for Oxygen Concentrators capped at 70 per cent

The Trade Margin for Oxygen Concentrators has been capped at 70 per cent on the Price to Distributer (PTC) level by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:34 IST
Trade Margin for Oxygen Concentrators capped at 70 per cent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trade Margin for Oxygen Concentrators has been capped at 70 per cent on the Price to Distributer (PTC) level by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). As per a statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the NPPA had issued a notification on June 3 regarding the same, following which 104 manufacturers and importers of Oxygen Concentrators submitted revised MRP for 252 products/brands.

"Downward revision in price up to 54 per cent has been reported in 70 products/brands, showing reduction in MRP up to Rs 54,337 per unit," the statement said, adding that 58 brands have reported price reduction up to 25 per cent and 11 brands between 26-50 per cent. Out of 252 products/brands reported, 18 products/brands reported by the domestic manufacturers did not show any decline in prices. Thus, Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) for Oxygen Concentrators has resulted in ensuring consumer savings by eliminating unreasonable profit margins in imported products.

The revised MRP effective from June 9, on all the brands and specifications have been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021