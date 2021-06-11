Left Menu

Goa sees 423 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 6,011 vaccinations

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:42 IST
Goa sees 423 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 6,011 vaccinations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 423 and reached 1,61,576 on Friday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 819 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 2,899 and the recovery count is 1,53,476, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,201, he said.

With 3,599 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,61,855, the official informed.

An official release said 6,011 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state during the day, taking the total number of beneficiaries covered to 6,02,803. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,61,576, new cases 423, death toll 2899, discharged 153476, active cases 5201, samples tested till date 8,61,855.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021