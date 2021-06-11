Goa sees 423 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 6,011 vaccinations

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 423 and reached 1,61,576 on Friday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 819 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 2,899 and the recovery count is 1,53,476, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,201, he said.

With 3,599 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,61,855, the official informed.

An official release said 6,011 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state during the day, taking the total number of beneficiaries covered to 6,02,803. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,61,576, new cases 423, death toll 2899, discharged 153476, active cases 5201, samples tested till date 8,61,855.

