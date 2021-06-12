The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* A Group of Seven plan to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries lacks ambition, is far too slow and shows Western leaders are not yet up to the job of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century, campaigners said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lockdown lifting to July 19 after cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, rose in the country, The Sun reported.

* The Italian government said it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting. * The European Union does not expect Johnson & Johnson will be able to deliver 55 million vaccine doses it had committed to shipping to the bloc by the end of June, an EU official said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's foreign ministry said Beijing is willing to deepen cooperation with Brazil in COVID-19 vaccines, after the chief executive of Sinovac said anti-China comments in Brasilia didn't help with shipments.

* Boris Johnson gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely. AMERICA

* The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said Johnson & Johnson must throw away millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory but also cleared millions for use. * U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the need for cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19 in a call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi and raised other sensitive topics, including China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kenya has received a $750 million loan from the World Bank to support its budget and help the East African economy recover from the effects of the pandemic, the multilateral lender said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, in three animal and human studies.

* Europe's drug regulator identified another very rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares, the S&P 500 and an index of global stock performance scaled new peaks while yields on U.S., Japanese and European government debt fell on Friday as investors embraced the easy monetary policies of major central banks. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Federico Maccioni; Editing by Alistair Bell and Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)