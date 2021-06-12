Left Menu

Brazil looks at extending expiry date of J&J COVID vaccines

The batch of vaccines expires on June 27. Janssen is proposing extending the expiry to four-and-a-half months from three at present, as approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Anvisa said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 04:53 IST
Brazil looks at extending expiry date of J&J COVID vaccines

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa met with representatives of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen on Friday to discuss extending the expiry date of a batch of 3 million doses of its COVID vaccine bought by the South American nation. The batch of vaccines expires on June 27.

Janssen is proposing extending the expiry to four-and-a-half months from three at present, as approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Anvisa said in a statement. The health regulator is expected to follow the FDA's approval. A decision will come next week, Anvisa said.

The vaccines are the first batch of Janssen's single shot that Brazil hopes to receive to speed up its slow vaccination program. The country is facing the third-deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of the United States. Brazil signed a deal with Janssen to receive 38 million doses for delivery in the last quarter of this year, but Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on Thursday that a first batch would arrive earlier. He did not say when.

Brazil's government is being investigated by a Senate commission of inquiry for the delay in securing timely vaccines, which politicians blame on far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's anti-vaccine view. So far only 14.5% have been fully vaccinated with two doses mainly of CoronaVac, made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd , and the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer Inc.

So far, 484,235 Brazilians have died of COVID-19, according to health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021