Mexico reports 3,282 new coronavirus cases, 243 more deaths

Mexico on Friday reported 3,282 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 243 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,448,820 infections and 229,823 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher. Separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

