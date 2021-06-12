Left Menu

Over 25.87 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:15 IST
More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.

''More than 1.12 crore (1,12,41,187) Covid vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered,'' it added.

Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

