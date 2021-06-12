Left Menu

Claims of Co-WIN system hacking, data leak 'baseless': Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:42 IST
The government on Saturday dismissed the claims of hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak as ''baseless''.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration, has clarified that ''the claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless. We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people is safe with Co-WIN.'' Co-WIN portal facilitates the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

