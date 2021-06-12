India cuts taxes on some COVID-19 medicines and equipment
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
India's government has cut taxes on some COVID-19 related medical equipment and medicines until the end of September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
The government will however keep the 5% tax on COVID-19 vaccines, Sitharaman said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement