Hyundai Motor hands over oxygen concentrators, PPE kits to Kancheepuram GH

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:16 IST
Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic division of automobile major Hyundai Motor India, handed over oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment kits to the Kancheepuram district administration on Saturday.

As many as 25 oxygen concentrators, 5,000 units of N95 masks, 3,100 PPEs, 600 liters of sanitizer were presented to the government headquarters hospital in Kancheepuram, a press release said.

The car-maker under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative 'Project: Back to Life' has expedited the purchase and supply of critical medical equipment ensuring quick dispatch of relief materials to hospitals in the most affected states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, New Delhi, and Telangana.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation trustee Ganesh Mani S presented the oxygen concentrators, PPE kits to the government headquarters hospital in the presence of Kancheepuram MLA Ezhilarasan, the release added.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu registered 15,759 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 23,24,597 overall while 378 deaths took the toll to 28,906 to date.

